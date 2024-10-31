Cover Crop Grazing Conference scheduled for Nov. 6 in North Platte

Because cover crops can differ in quality, there is no “one size fits all.” You should structure the agreement to fit your own situation.

Photo by Teresa Clark

Cattle producers can maximize the productivity of their farm ground while improving soil health by grazing cover crops.



Producers can learn more about the benefits of cover crop grazing and practical management strategies to optimize productivity from both University educators as well as producers during the 2024 Cover Crop Grazing Conference.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CT) at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

“The Cover Crop Grazing Conference is designed to give producers timely, practical information they can immediately apply to their operations,” said Mary Drewnoski, UNL beef Extension specialist who will be presenting about her research findings at UNL. “With expert insights, up-to-date research, and producer perspectives, attendees will not only gain valuable knowledge but also have the chance to interact directly with both industry leaders and fellow producers. Whether you’re just starting with cover crops or looking to fine-tune your system, this event will be worth your time,” she said.

The event will include a trade show, presentations about annual forages for winter grazing, selecting and using temporary fence, planting dates and forage production, and insights from a producer who has effectively incorporated cover crops into his farming and ranching business.

“Cover crops and annual forages are becoming increasingly important tools for cattle producers looking to maximize the productivity of their land while improving soil health,” Drewnoski said. “This conference provides a great opportunity to learn about new research-backed strategies and real-world practices that can boost profitability and sustainability.”

Registration is $40 and includes lunch. Please register at go.unl.edu/CCGrazing24 by Monday, Nov. 4. Payment via cash, check or credit card will be accepted at the conference.

For more information contact Connor Biehler, UNL beef Extension educator at cbiehler2@unl.edu or (402) 624-8030, or Mary Drewnoski, UNL beef systems specialist, at mary.drewnoski@unl.edu or (402) 472-6289.