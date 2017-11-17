Cow-Calf management in limited perennial pastures meeting series in December along Kansas-Nebraska border

Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska will present a series of meetings Dec. 12, 13, and 14 in southern Nebraska and Kansas to discuss cow-calf management options for producers with limited perennial pasture.

Perennial grass continues to be in short supply and can be expensive to lease or buy. Maintaining or even expanding a cow herd can be challenging unless producers are creative in using the resources they already have.

This series of meetings will move from east to west along the Kansas-Nebraska border, tailoring the content of each meeting to address this issue relevant to the unique needs of producers as resources change across the two states.

Free meals will be provided at each location. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Dec. 8 for the meeting they plan to attend, by using the contact information listed for each meeting. There is no charge.

Dates, location, and times for the meeting series:

» Dec. 12 – Marysville Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. in Marysville, Kan.: Contact Anastasia at anastasia@ksu.edu or 785-562-3531

» Dec. 13 – Blue Hill Community Center at 6 p.m. in Blue Hill, Neb.: Contact Brad at brad.schick@unl.edu or 402 746-3417

» Dec. 14 – Gateway Civic Center at 6 p.m. in Oberlin, Kan.: Contact Alyssa at alyssar@ksu.edu or 785-475-8121

Speakers and topics at each meeting:

» Dr. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist from the University of Nebraska will discuss, "Outside the Box – Economical Forage Options."

» Dr. Jaymelynn Farney, beef systems specialist from Kansas State University will discuss "Dos and Don'ts of Cover Crop Grazing from a Livestock Perspective."

» Dr. Karla Jenkins, cow/calf specialist from the University of Nebraska, will discuss "Confinement Cow Feeding – the Science and the Art."