Cow-calf production clinics scheduled

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University Beef Extension specialists and agents will be hosting two cow-calf production clinics Dec. 7 and 14.

The clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will focus on “Navigating Opportunities and Risks: Production and Forage Considerations,” with discussion on local conditions encountered by cow-calf producers.

“Many producers are working with short pastures and high-priced harvested forages, which may be atypical or contain high levels of nitrates,” said Jason Warner, K-State extension cow-calf specialist. “Producers are balancing feedstuff challenges with high calf and female prices, so potential risks and economic reward are quite high.”

The clinics will also include interactive polls, forage sampling in a drought year, implications of forage sampling and Jenny Ifft, K-State agricultural economics, will discuss making dollars and cents of risk management tools.

“Our goal with these interactive meetings is to not only provide sound information on risk management tools from both the economic and production standpoint, but also to allow plenty of time for open discussion and Q&A among participants,” Warner added.

Meetings scheduled include:

Thursday, Dec. 7, Bowyer Community Building-Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 W. US Hwy 50, Emporia Kan. RSVP by Nov. 30 to Chelsea Bartels at (620) 273-6491 or chelse1@ksu.edu or Brian Rees at (620) 341-3220 or brees@ksu.edu .