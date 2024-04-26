Cow fights and slow learners

Meinzer

Tagging calves has become a practice on almost every ranch in this great big country. Here on this place, we give calves a shot of seven way and a tag to match their mother as a welcome to the world present on their birthday. Most of our cows are well aware that this task is only a minor inconvenience in their day, and that they will be back on their way in a matter of minutes with their newly hatched bundle of joy. We make the tag to match the mother, draw up the shot and grab the spray bottle of iodine before we even leave the safety of our side by side. While my companion grabs the calf and tags it, it is my job to stand guard with a stick to offer an attitude adjustment should the mama cow decide she can’t be patient while her baby gets a new piece of jewelry.

Most of the time tagging calves is very uneventful, the cows stand patiently, the calves are only slightly stressed, and my cow stick only serves as a warning. There are times however when the stick gets used. Cows that paw the ground and shake their head at me don’t scare me. They talk a big game but usually back down after a swift swat on the end of the nose to get their attention. It has been my experience that the cows who aren’t bluffing are the ones that don’t make a sound. They don’t paw the ground, bellow loudly at you, or shake their head as a warning. See the cows that change the color of a cowboy’s Wrangler’s are the ones that come charging like a freight train with no warning. They have no respect for human life, intend to make it known who the boss is, and will leave cowboys looking like Wiley Coyote after one of his failed hunting attempts.

This was just the case the other day. I’m 6 foot 4, well over 200 pounds, and I generally don’t back down from an ornery bovine. When that cow put her head into my chest, my size was no matter to her. I was tossed like a rag doll and then buried in the ground like I had been run over by a steam roller. God filled this beautiful world with free air to breathe, but at that moment none of it was available to me. I scrambled behind our Ranger and managed to collect my thoughts. There was no way I could let this cow get the better of me. I found my hat, picked up my trusty stick and went out to teach this critter the error of her ways.

You know how before a big boxing match there is always that one fighter that talks a load of smack and ends up getting his lights knocked out in like 30 seconds of the fight? That’s kind of how this deal went down. For those of you keeping score, Cow 2, Jade 0. I landed one good smack before she pounded me into the dirt for a second time. For as smart as I claim to be, this was not one of my finer moments. With all the commotion, I proved to be a good enough distraction that my tagging partner was able to tag the calf and retreat unharmed.

In the end there was no harm done except for my wounded pride and some bruises and soreness for a few days. I think that next time I won’t be such a slow learner. On a side note, if you eat a burger in the next month at your favorite fast-food place and it seems a little spicy, it just might be that hot blooded cow that used me for a tarmac. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.