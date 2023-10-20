CowBios Collection Released

The Fence Post Magazine’s assistant editor Rachel Gabel has released Light a Candle for Her, Girls: The Original #CowBios. The hardcover collection was designed by Trenton Sperry, The Fence Post Magazine’s Production and Design Coordinator.

Rachel Gabel’s #cowbios have little to do with cows, really. They are snapshots of women that are relatable, funny, and prove that women are all just doing their best. The first #cowbio in early 2023 was a picture of a goat with an underbite and a backstory that involves bowling and a mean pina colada. From Linda the #glamourgoat, a new #cowbio was added daily, Monday through Friday.

CowBiosCoverFrontOnly

The community that gathered to enjoy the daily social media posts became a small gang of (primarily) women who can see themselves and their friends in each character sketch. It’s the only gang she’s ever wanted to belong to.

With a small circle of other ranch women pitching in with ideas, guest bios, and photos of their own cows, she truly gets by with a little help from her friends. The #cowbios have served as a welcome distraction to Gabel as she navigates agriculture news across more than six states. Members of the #cowbio community have dropped her notes periodically to let her know they have helped bring a smile as they have navigated loss and challenge. They also drop her notes with little tidbits she’s been able to incorporate into a #cowbio.

IMG_2799

Gabel is a longtime agriculture journalist and farm broadcaster. She writes and reports from her family’s cow calf operation in northeastern Colorado. She is the assistant editor of The Fence Post magazine, is on air on the Western Ag Network, and pens a weekly agriculture and rural issues column that appears in Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette and Colorado Springs Gazette.

Gabel has written five children’s books about agriculture and four have been used by the Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom program and the Logan County Cattlewomen to connect with students about the agriculture industry.

Her books are available on her website at rachelgabel.com and at various livestock markets, feed stores and the offices of the occasional large animal veterinary practitioners.