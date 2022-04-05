Cowboy Cache Western Market is a new feature of the WYO Rodeo Week in Sheridan

From July 13-16, 2022, the WYO Rodeo Week includes night rodeos, parade, street dances and more. Thousands of locals and visitors flock to Sheridan to enjoy the festivities.

Featuring booths with Western wear, hats, boots, jewelry, art, home décor, gourmet beef and leather goods, Cowboy Cache will be an added draw to the daytime activities. Located in the Ramada Plaza Convention Center, shopping hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patterned after Cowboy Christmas, the shopping extravaganza held during the NFR in Las Vegas each year, Cowboy Cache will be an annual event in Sheridan during Rodeo Week.

There are some vendor spaces still available but the April 15 deadline is fast approaching. For more information, contact Mary Ann Bledsoe at CowboyCache.Wyo@gmail.com or at 303-917-3210.