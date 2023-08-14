Ranch bronc riding is part of the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings this weekend, Aug. 18-20. The rodeo will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Photo by Anita Burcham

Hastings pro rodeo to include ranch bronc riding

Hastings, Neb. — Ranch cowboys get their chance to shine at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings Aug. 18-20.

For the second year, ranch bronc riding will be one of the eight events featured at the rodeo.

And for Blue Hill native Austin Rose, ranch bronc riding is a fun hobby.

A 2016 graduate of Blue Hill High School, Rose played high school football but wanted to get into rodeo.

Riding ranch broncs at the Webster County Fair in Bladen was a good start, he said. “I was wanting to get into rodeo and this was my stepping stone. It was an easy way to start.” He’s competed in Bladen three times.

He branched into bareback riding, competing in both the barebacks and the ranch broncs in regional rodeo associations: the Nebraska State Rodeo Association, the Mid-States Rodeo Association, and the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association.

Ranch bronc riding is part of the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings this weekend, Aug. 18-20. The rodeo will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Photo by Anita Burcham

An employee of Aurora Cooperative, work and the family farm kept him closer to home this year. In past years, he’s qualified for the finals in the regional associations.

Ranch bronc riding is a cheaper alternative to the rodeo events, Rose said. Most guys have their own saddle and only have to buy a halter and rein, and entry fees are cheaper, too. And there’s no need to haul a horse, like the roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing contestants.

It also gives Rose the thrill of competing. “I’ve always liked the adrenaline rush. It’s exciting, it’s something fun to do. You can blow a lot of steam off, and you meet a lot of people and see different places.”

Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo Aug. 18-19. All three nights of rodeo will include mutton busting.

Held at the Adams County Fairgrounds, the rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18-19 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.

General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call (402) 462-3247.