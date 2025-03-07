Cowboying gets in ones blood

It is March. I hope that everyone was able to stay warm during the rough cold snaps in late February. March in the Cherokee Calendar is “an u yi”, Month of the Windy Moon. February was “ka ga li”, Month of the Bony Moon. So, according to their cultural insight and naming, February was a starving month. Whereas when we look forward to March, survival is better, but we also get to look forward to the wind. I suppose that is probably a pretty accurate forecast.

I know that March snows are usually not as deep but are wetter bringing some good moisture and melt off fairy quickly, so I think March is a pretty fair time to get a couple snows to lead us into spring which is just around that proverbial corner.

I always felt March was a good time to do some cowboy work. Those ranches which calve early in January and February will already be lining up branding crews to work the calves before they get too big. If they are lucky the warm days will out number the bad days weather wise and the brandings will not have to be rescheduled too many times.

You may encounter cowboys in March wearing some type of warm cap that the wind cannot make off with so easily as a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. Or, they may have ear muffs that tuck under the sweat band of their hats and then tie under the chin. In either case, the ears are kept warm and at the same time they can get some work done without constantly chasing down their hats.

But the temperatures overall are warmer, and working outside is more pleasant as a rule. In just making this assertion, I have already heard the horror stories of the coldest, most miserable day working outside in horrendous wind and dirt while freezing in the saddle, that can be remembered, was in March. Also, tales of the largest blizzards on record are said to come in late March. Such is the hazard of making a firm statement about weather to folks who work outside caring for livestock in all kinds of weather. You are apt to get corrected.

But, even with that truth known I can still state that I loved cowboying and took pleasure in the time of year when the cold winter temperatures begin to warm up some, usually around March. Even though I will have to admit that I have done my fair share of grousing about the wind and blowing dirt.

But to “cowboy,” used as a verb, is something that can get in your blood and with all the hard work and hard times that comes with it, cowboying is a great job to be doing. So come ride along with me as we look into making a lifetime decision on what you might like to do in life. I propose you chose to do something you love so everyday you enjoy going to work. I have known friends and others who chose their life’s work by other criteria and ended up hating every day to get up and go to work. Let’s take a ride down this trail.

COWBOY

The heart must do what the heart must do,

Or the soul may shrivel and die.

But those dreams can live, and a fullness give,

Dreams allowed to take wing and fly.

Life as a cowboy, filled his heart with joy,

It brightened his future with hope.

A cowboy was he, out riding so free,

Life lived at full speed with a rope.

With saddle and rope, rode life at a lope,

Not weighted by burden or chore.

Rode life with true zest, chose life in the west,

With horses and cattle galore.

Now hair full of of snow, where did that life go?

Years gone in the blink of an eye.

He’s now old and gray, but lived life his way,

Has tales from the years now gone by.

Some stories were glad, some memories sad,

Those tales he kept safe in his mind.

Tales he loved to tell, from trails he knew well,

From times when his cowboy life shined.

No thing would he change, of life on the range

A life filled with God given joy,

Life lived to its best, with joy to the crest.

By golly he’d lived a cowboy.