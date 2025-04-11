Cowboys win

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Somedays it feels like there is nothing that can go right. You do everything within your power to determine the outcome of the day, but no matter how hard you try, it seems like you fall flat on your face. Other days, you feel like you need to go buy a lotto ticket because good fortune seems to be around every corner. Today was one of those days. See there was this cow who up until about 24 hours ago used to call this ranch her home. She ate hay in the winter, green grass in the summer, and enjoyed her favorite hobby of trying to kill humans in all her spare time. Blue 700 was her name, and this year she chased me up the fence for the last time.

I don’t mind a cow that is a little protective of her calf, but this witch had more than one wire crossed in her brain that made her hate all forms of life. Tagging calves was always fun with her in the pasture, because whether or not it was her calf that bawled, she took it upon herself to be the entire neighborhood watch program. If Blue 700 was a person, she would be that lady yelling at the waiter in the café and demanding to speak to a manager. Her children are perfect, you don’t have to ask her about them because she will loudly tell you all about their minor accomplishments. This cow might be mother of the year, if her social skills were better that is.

For six years I have put up with her nonsense. I have either tagged her calf from the cab of a pickup, or in the corral with a steel fence between us. There is no way you can get a horse anywhere near her without her charging like a freight train. Moving cows in the summer was always such a treat with her because instead of following the herd and walking through the gate, she would always have to try and chase one of us as we got off to open the gate. She definitely had anger management issues to say the least. Today however, was the day that the cowboys won. Today was the day she found her way onto a trailer bound for the sale barn. By the time many of you read this article, she’s going to be nothing more than a bad memory on this outfit.

In true fashion, she didn’t go away quietly. That would have been far too simple and easy. In a last-ditch effort to totally ruin my day, she came over the top of the four-wheeler while I was on it. Bet you didn’t know that fat guys have cat like reflexes, but here I am a testament to that fact. The four-wheeler is going to need a little cosmetic help, but her hurdling exhibition took her right through the gate that led to the open trailer. The minute the gate slammed, that’s the minute we all breathed a sigh of relief and knew that today was the day that the cowboys won.

If you go out to eat in the near future, and your burger is a little tougher and slightly spicier than you are used to, I’d like to apologize. More than likely that tough old bat made her way into an unhappy meal. Remember, life is too short for evil cows. Support your local rancher and eat beef tonight. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.