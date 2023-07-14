Cowgirls of the West 25th annual fundraiser

The Cowgirls of the West based out of Cheyenne, Wyo., is excited to announce our annual fundraising event for 2023.

The organization was formed in 1995 by a group of five Wyoming cowgirls interested in the strong heritage of the Wyoming Equality State and the history of the women that formed and influenced the background of where Wyoming is today. They started with 25 charter members and it has grown over the past 28 years to a thriving organization of strong women and a few men, over 200 to be exact that are committed to keeping our past western heritage alive and well. The first three years of our organization we were building a collection of items donated for the museum. Those three years were full of planning, it was truly a labor of love. Then came the reality that we needed money to rent a space to showcase all of the wonderful memorabilia that had been collected to share with the public.

That brought us the idea of having a fundraiser to help raise money to keep our fabulous volunteer run Cowgirls of the West Museum open and running. At this time, we count on over 50 volunteers to work and keep our doors open from April thru the holidays for all visitors to enjoy a true western experience, which includes the suffrage era and what women had to endure to be able to survive in the vast territory of Wyoming. Only the strongest were able to call it home. Without donations and this exciting event every year, we would not be able to keep our doors open for the public to enjoy.

Last year our event served over 580 guests, and it is held every year in The Grand Ballroom at the wonderful Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The date is always the first Monday of Frontier Days, this year July 24, it is the premiere women’s event for that week. We have a fabulous brunch and a beautiful fashion show featuring fashions from Dillard’s and Desperado Depot. We also have a huge silent auction, a wow raffle which features expensive jewelry, original artwork, a handmade quilt and other items.

Every year at our event we honor a “cowgirl” that has been instrumental in our heritage and our organization as well as a pillar of the community. This year we are honored to announce that Mary Weppner will be our 2023 honoree and we are excited to share her story with you. Weppner was born and raised on the historic Whitaker Ranch north of Cheyenne, she was a former Miss Frontier 1961 along with many other accolades.

Reservations are a must for our event, please call Chris Ryan at (307) 631-0123 or Sharon Russell (307) 286-9980, the cost is $75 per guest, our Rhinestones tables are $1,500, Gold Tables are $1,000 and our Silver package is $500.

Our museum is located at 205 West 17th in downtown Cheyenne. Our website is http://www.cowgirlsofthewestmuseum.com where you can go to checkout all of the fun activities as well as a look inside our organization.