Cowgirls of the West Anniversary Celebration to be held July 21

Cowgirls of the West 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held At Little America Resort in Cheyenne, Wyo., in the Grand Ball Room. The celebration will take place on July 21, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. The honoree for 2025 is Betsy Lanier of Cheyenne. We will be serving a breakfast steak and quiche brunch and reservations are a must. The price of the event is $75 per person or we have sponsor tables which gives you premier seating with wine or champagne at your table. There will also be a large silent auction, raffle, wine pull and this year we are adding a fun card raffle for an all inclusive weekend at the TA Ranch in Buffalo, Wyo. A bargain raffle worth $2,400 for $200 a card. Our main event will be a Historical Fashion Show presented by the “Wheels” organization in connection with the Old West Museum in Cheyenne. Come and join in the fun, please call Chris Ryan at (307) 631-0123 by July 17, 2025.