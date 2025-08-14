CPI for food-at-home falls, but shoppers worry about tariffs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index for food-at-home fell 0.1% in July, but FMI-The Food Industry Association said shoppers remain highly price-conscious, with 55% citing tariffs as their top concern in FMI’s August 2025 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends analysis.

The CPI index showed that some categories of food fell, while others increased. But FMI officials said that shoppers are also careful about their purchases because other indexes rose.

Indexes that increased over the month include medical care, airline fares, recreation, household furnishings and operations, and used cars and trucks. The indexes for lodging away from home and communication were among the few major indexes that decreased in July.

In a summary after a call to reporters, FMI said, “We support the administration’s goal of strong trade deals and ask that, as agreements are finalized, relief be extended to essential food items to help protect affordability and supply. The administration has already demonstrated some of the flexibility, such as the decision to exempt agricultural goods from Canada and Mexico covered under the USMCA trade agreement.”