CPI for food rises less in September than August

The Consumer Price Index for food rose 0.2% in September, after rising 0.5% in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said last week. The food-at-home index increased 0.3% over September.

The index for food at home rose 2.7% over the 12 months ending in September, as it did over the 12 months ending in August. The meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index rose 5.2% over the last 12 months. The index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 5.3% over the same period and the index for other food at home rose 1.9% The cereals and bakery products index increased 1.6% over the 12 months ending in September. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 1.3% and the index for dairy and related products increased 0.7% over the same period.

The food-away-from-home index rose 3.7% over the last year. The index for full-service meals rose 4.2% and the index for limited-service meals rose 3.2% over the same period.

Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in September. The index for other food at home rose 0.5% over the month after rising 0.1% in August. The cereals and bakery products index and the nonalcoholic beverages index both increased 0.7% in September. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.3% over the month following a 1% increase in August.

The dairy and related products index declined 0.5% in September as the cheese and related products index decreased 0.7% The index for fruits and vegetables was unchanged over the month.

The food-away-from-home index rose 0.1% in September. The index for limited-service meals rose 0.2% over the month while the index for full-service meals was unchanged.

FMI-The Food Industry Association Vice President of Tax, Trade, Sustainability and Policy Development Andy Harig said in a news release, “Food inflation moderated somewhat in September from the significant increase we saw in August, but it remains stubbornly higher than ideal. We recognize any increases are frustrating for shoppers as we approach the holiday season. The September increases in grocery prices are largely due to a 0.7% rise for cereals and bakery products and nonalcoholic beverages. The good news is that eggs continued their decline by 4.7% while fruits and vegetables remained flat for the month.”