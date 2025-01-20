CPW releases 15 wolves into Eagle and Pitkin counties, releases Copper Creek Pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Jan. 19 announced successful reintroduction of 15 wolves from British Columbia, Canada to Eagle and Pitkin counties as part of the state’s wolf restoration program. These wolves have been translocated from British Columbia to state-owned lands, marking significant progress toward the state’s plan of 30-50 reintroduced wolves by 2028. Ten wolves were reintroduced in December 2023, of which seven remain, including a female who gave birth to pups and are known as the Copper Creek Pack. They were captured in August 2024 and have now been returned to the wild, according to CPW’s release.

“For these wolves to be reintroduced this week, the 30th anniversary of the reintroduction of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park, is a beautiful and symbolic moment that Coloradans can be extremely proud of,” said Kaitie Schneider, Rockies and Plains Representative for Defenders of Wildlife. “Colorado continues to serve as a model for wildlife conservation efforts nationwide, showcasing how thoughtful and well-planned wildlife restoration programs can promote biodiversity, foster environmental stewardship and renew our connection to nature.”

The wolves chosen to come to Colorado were selected because they have no history of conflict with livestock and received clean bills of health. Before being released, they were outfitted with GPS collars for CPW to monitor their activity. These wolves will now contribute to a genetically diverse founding population that can support long-term species success in Colorado’s wild places.

“As part of the state’s wolf restoration program, these wolves from Canada will not only strengthen the current population but will increase the potential for new breeding pairs to form stable packs, which is a good thing for wolves, biologists and our rural communities,” continued Schneider. “Once packs establish territories, wolf movements become more consistent, making monitoring and conflict prevention efforts easier and even more efficient.”

Defenders of Wildlife works closely with livestock producers to prevent conflict between wolves and livestock by offering training, supplies and on-the-ground assistance. As a leader in wolf coexistence for decades, Defenders collaborates with state and federal agencies to promote solutions that help people to live and work alongside wildlife and hosts workshops for local communities. This work helps to ensure that both people and wolves can thrive.