CPW, state officials learn more about wolves during tour in Colorado

Colorado Sen. Dylan Roberts and Rep. Meghan Lukens hosted an informational tour and meeting at Don Gittleson’s ranch north of Walden, Colo., on June 15. Gittleson offered a tour and spoke to journalists, legislators, and area ranchers about wolves, depredation, and recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission decisions. Gittleson spoke about deterring the wolves and his experience with different tools for protecting his cattle. He said the North Park pack wolves, which came from Wyoming where they can be hunted, are wary of humans, though the released Oregon wolves have been spotted within 30 yards of people. Kim Gittleson said they’ve ranched for 30 years in the midst of large predators. In those decades, she said they have lost two or three head to bears, whereas they have lost 11 head to wolves in the past few years.

CPW Director Jeff Davis attended, along with Reid DeWalt, CPW assistant director of Aquatic, Terrestrial, and Natural Resources and Eric O’Dell, Species Conservation program manager, and he answered questions posed by local elected officials and ranchers. Davis also spoke about the working group that has been recently established to examine the definition for chronic depredation that has been repeatedly requested by ranchers.

Gittleson speaks to attendees about his experiences with wolf depredation. Photo by Shannon Lukens Gittleson-Ranch-Visit-June-15-2024-094

Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke asked Davis whether the release of 15 additional wolves planned for December could be paused until the questions left unanswered could be addressed. Davis said other states are also left with unanswered questions.

Davis said CPW is tasked in the Colorado Wolf Plan with determining when lethal management is appropriate so his hope is the working group can offer feedback based on what other states do and ideas posed to the group by CPW.

“What we’re trying to do is have our own internal clarity around what criteria or circumstances would trigger that for us, but also give you all that clarity about what criteria we’ll be looking at,” Davis said.

Rep. Lukens, DeWalt, Davis and O’Dell listen to Don Gittleson last Saturday. Photo by Shannon Lukens Gittleson-Ranch-Visit-June-15-2024-199

The working group will convene for three half day meetings and CPW staff will inform the commission about the results of the working group’s discussions, which will make the results public and allow for public comment prior to any criteria being finalized.

TIME FOR DECISION MAKING BY CPW

Mark Hackelman, a rancher from Cowdrey, north of Walden, told Davis the public comment is now a moot point, and said the time has come for CPW, as wildlife management professionals, to make decisions about wildlife management rather than leaving it to the public.

“The public is what got us into this problem, we need (CPW) to be the professionals,” Hackelman said.

Davis said ranchers are also part of the public and their experiences and insight will be present on the working group as well.

Gittleson speaks about using fox lights and burning bale wrap to keep wolves at bay. Photo by Rachel Gabel DSC_5809

Another area rancher told Davis, “you’re the engineer of an almost runaway train. Do what needs to be done before it becomes a runaway train.”

CPW Commissioner Marie Haskett said the wolf reintroduction has been a difficult process and this is the first time it’s been done by the will of the voters.

CPW Commissioner Marie Haskett speaks to the group. Photo by Shannon Lukens Gittleson-Ranch-Visit-June-15-2024-173

“The government has done all the introductions to this point but we have a Wolf Plan that we also have to implement and it’s hard to come up with all the answers for both sides,” Haskett said. “No matter what we do, somebody’s mad and you have to deal with that. We’re in a position we’ve been forced to be in, it’s not that we asked for that position, and you need to remember that.”

Gittleson told the group much of the good things that have been passed, including the staff recommendations to allow the use of nighttime aids, the inclusion of bison and pooled livestock for permits and compensation, can be attributed to Haskett’s work on the commission. It was a comment that was met by applause.

Questions about the ungulate population and future release sites were discussed, though no solid population numbers are available yet. DeWalt said all the information they have gathered will be examined to determine future release sites.

Gittleson’s dogs are an important part of the ranch operation. Photo by Rachel Gabel DSC_5814

“All of these things connect and contribute to the complexity,” Davis said. “Rural economic development and stable rural economies is really important to us. I try to walk a mile in your shoes and you’re under a lot of risk and uncertainty and change going on from increasing outdoor recreation effects and you name it, you’re under it and I think I only know about that much of what that risk and uncertainty is for you all.”

BIG GAME HUNTING EFFECTS

He said he and Jenny Burbey, an outfitter, have discussed the effect of the big game season structure and how CPW can examine license data to estimate revenue loss based on potential decisions by the commission with a great deal of accuracy given the long history of big game hunting in the state.

“What’s also important to us is that it’s not just about our revenue but also the decisions the commission makes and the effects of that on that rural economy, too,” he said.

Davis said he wants to be able to present to the commission not only the biological piece, but also the social and economic factors.

The meeting at the Gittleson Ranch gave sportsmen and ranchers a chance to connect and hear from CPW leadership. Photo by Rachel Gabel DSC_5841

“A big blind spot from my perspective is truly understanding the contributions of fishing and hunting in particular to rural economies so we’re not making decisions that unintentionally have a negative effect on the rural communities,” Davis said.

Gittleson said making it more difficult to qualify ballot proposals by requiring a percentage of electors from each county would prevent this situation from repeating.

“In this county, it wasn’t 100% people voting against wolves,” Gittleson said. “They could have gone into the other counties and got the signatures they wanted. That would have put an end to this because then they wouldn’t sit down at a Denver mall and get all your signatures right there. They don’t need to leave the Denver/Boulder area right now to get all their signatures. If something like that were to pass where they had to go to every single county to get signatures, I don’t know if it would stop it, but it would put a dent in it.”

According to Article V, Section 1(2) of the Colorado Constitution, the number of signatures required for a statewide initiative petition is “at least 5 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office of secretary of state at the previous general election.” Article V, Section 1(3) of the Colorado Constitution also requires the same number of signatures for a statewide referendum petition.

The total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office of secretary of state at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election was 2,484,758. As a result, the signature requirement for statewide initiative petitions and statewide referendum petitions for 2023 through 2026 is 124,238. Initiatives that wish to make a change to the Colorado constitution must be signed by at least 2% of the total registered electors in each of the 35 Colorado state senate districts in addition to meeting the requirements outlined above (Article V, Section 1(4) of the Colorado constitution).

RESTORING TRUST

Sen. Byron Pelton asked Davis for clarification about what steps CPW is taking to restore the trust he said has been lost in rural communities and in agriculture. Davis said there was uncertainty initially within the agency about what CPW could share with stakeholders.

Rep. Barbara McLauchlan, Rep. Meghan Lukens, Sen. Perry Will, Sen. Dylan Roberts, Sen. Byron Pelton, Rep. Marc Catlin, Dan Gates, and Gaspar Perricone. Photo by Shannon Lukens Gittleson-Ranch-Visit-June-15-2024-219

“I hope people feel like our DWMs and AWMs are pretty transparent about where wolf GPS points are popping up and there’s text messages and calls happening and we know there’s calls between ranchers,” he said.

Davis said CPW is exploring available technology that would send text message communication based on geocache perimeters and whether collars cross those perimeters. He did, though, say Oregon struggled with people relying upon the GPS collar data and the associated alerts but as the uncollared population grew, people were interacting with wolves and upset with the agency that they weren’t alerted.

Gaspar Perricone, rancher and chair of the Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project thanked Davis for “walking into the wolf’s den, as it were,” and said as a former CPW Commissioner himself, he understands the difficulty of the situation.

Yearling cattle on the Gittleson Ranch. Photo by Rachel Gabel DSC_5847

“We know we’re about to spin out one of our ag representatives (Commissioner Duke Philips) and I know it’s also not within your prerogative to make those appointments, but I hope you’ll carry back the message about the importance of having an authentic and credible ag producer fill that seat when that time comes,” Perricone said. “Again, I know that’s not your role here, but it’s a message I think we can collectively ask you to carry back with you.”

Davis said he will, and he’s carrying a similar message about the vacant sportsman seat.