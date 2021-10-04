CR includes disaster aid, Livestock Mandatory Reporting extension

The continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3 that became law Thursday evening, Sept. 30, included both $10 billion in rural disaster aid and an extension of the Livestock Marketing Program.

Both House Agriculture Committee Democrats and House Agriculture ranking member Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., praised the inclusion of the disaster relief funding.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga. and House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., noted in a joint release that the disaster aid programs had been included in the continuing resolution the House passed on Sept. 21.

Thompson said, “Now that the fate of the continuing resolution is not sabotaged by a wrongheaded attempt to link it to the debt ceiling, I am pleased the appropriators were able to include producer assistance for 2020 and 2021 losses.”

“This $10 billion will help address many of the needs of farmers and ranchers who were hard hit by natural disasters. The legislation includes several policy priorities for House Members, including the committee’s unanimously passed H.R. 267,” Thompson said.

“Without our committee’s work, a higher payment limitation for specialty crops, broader coverage of drought losses, and the addition of excessive heat and freeze as covered events would have never seen the light of day. Unfortunately, the Senate negotiators insisted on leaving several key provisions on the cutting room floor that I will continue to work to see included in future legislation.

“I want to commend House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott for being a fellow advocate during this process and praise the excellent work of Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Sanford Bishop and Ranking Member Jeff Fortenberry [R.Neb.] for tirelessly fighting to ensure critical priorities of the members of the House of Representatives were reflected in the final agreement.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew noted he welcomed the extension of Livestock Mandatory Reporting program, which requires the reporting of market information for cattle, swine, sheep, beef, and lamb meat, through Dec. 31 but that LMR “ultimately needs to be improved and permanently extended, and we look forward to working with Congress to institute reforms that can help address consolidation in livestock markets.”