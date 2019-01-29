CRA announces Plant Based Products Council

A group of businesses and environmental leaders today jointly launched the Plant Based Products Council at the California Air Resources Board's California Bioresource Economy Summit in Berkeley, Calif., the Corn Refiners Association announced.

The following companies are founding members of the Plant Based Products Council: Georgia-Pacific; Archer Daniels Midland; Cargill, Tate & Lyle; Ingredion; WestRock-Multi Packaging Solutions; Stone Straw; Loliware; Visolis Biotechnology; Newtrient; Future iQ; Emerald Brands; Hemp Road Trip; Hemp Industries Association; and Tree Free Hemp, CRA said.

The following organizations and individuals will serve on PBPC's advisory board: GreenBlue; Californians Against Waste; International Conservation Caucus Foundation; University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Professor Ramani Narayan of Michigan State University's Department of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, CRA added.

In a news release, the council said, "Recognizing that the ever-growing global demand for consumer goods and convenient packaging poses a serious threat to our environment, the Plant Based Products Council promotes the adoption and use of products derived from renewable biomass. The group will advocate for private-sector programs and government policies to encourage use of renewable materials and feedstocks, including policies to reduce carbon emissions, improve water quality and soil health, and curtail solid waste destined for landfills by purposeful closed loop end-of-life strategies through recycling and composting."

"Businesses and consumers alike recognize the need to solve the problem of plastic pollution that harms our environment," said John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association. "The PBPC will seek plant-based solutions, bringing together government, nonprofit, and corporate entities to address environmental challenges while driving economic opportunity."

University of California Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources Glenda Humiston, a former USDA official, said, "My hope is that this new council will greatly aid UC ANR's efforts to pursue forest health and improve farm profitability by finding new, more valuable products made from biomass."

Recommended Stories For You

Today, nearly 80 percent of plastics are in a landfill or polluting the environment, and even among recyclables, most plastics never reach the intended facilities, the council said.

The Plant Based Products Council also released polling conducted for it in August that concluded millennial consumers "are supportive of bioplastics and even willing to pay more for them."

Findings in the polling include:

▪ 48 percent of millennials feel most guilty about their own plastic use compared to other resources, such as paper (33 percent), water (31 percent) or the amount they drive (19 percent).

▪ 64 percent of millennials are willing to use alternatives to plastic.

▪ 60 percent of millennials are surprised by the lack of alternative options to plastic.

▪ While only 13 percent are "very familiar" with bioplastic, once described, 90 percent become favorable to bioplastics.

In addition to providing a platform for collaboration, the Plant Based Products Council today also launched a database, featuring more than 480 plant-based and bio-based products on the market, with plans to continue to expand the database.