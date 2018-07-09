 Crab Cakes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 slices day-old bread, cut into quarter-inch cubes
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tbsp. dried parsley flakes
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. salad dressing
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. ground mustard
1/2 tsp. pepper
3 cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed
2 tbsp. vegetable oil

In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients; mix well.
Add crab and mix gently.
Form mixture into eight balls; flatten slightly.
In a large nonstick skillet, cook the crab cakes in oil for 4 to 5 minutes on each side until well browned.