Crab Cakes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 slices day-old bread, cut into quarter-inch cubes

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp. dried parsley flakes

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. salad dressing

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. ground mustard

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients; mix well.

Add crab and mix gently.

Form mixture into eight balls; flatten slightly.

In a large nonstick skillet, cook the crab cakes in oil for 4 to 5 minutes on each side until well browned.