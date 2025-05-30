Craig comments on MAHA report as NOTUS notes nonexistent studies

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, today called the Make America Healthy Again Commission report “an over-ambitious document” that fails to meet scientific standards.

Craig said it “cites fake studies, misrepresents nutritional and agricultural science, and mistakes correlation for causation.”

“Curiously, the report also celebrates programs like one in France that requires schools to ‘source half their products from local sources and prohibit vending machines,’ despite the fact the Trump administration recently canceled USDA’s Local Foods for Schools Program, which connected U.S. public schools with local farmers,” she said.

“As the MAHA Commission moves toward the Aug. 12 deadline for publishing its national strategy, I strongly encourage its leadership to meaningfully engage with agricultural and nutrition stakeholders and scientists so that it can contribute meaningfully to the public dialogue and policymaking effort to improve health in America.”

Craig made her statement the same day that NOTUS said the report relies on nonexistent studies.