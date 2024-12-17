Dem Caucus confirms Craig as House ag ranking member

The House Democratic Caucus today elected Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee for the next Congress, Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., told reporters.

Craig won the endorsement of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Monday, but the vote was close. Craig got 34 votes; Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., got 22 votes; and Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ailing current House Agriculture Committee ranking member, got five votes.

Craig’s victory means the ranking members of both the House and Senate Agriculture committees will be women legislators from Minnesota. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is in line to become ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Craig, 52, is expected to bring new energy to the Democrats’ efforts to win races in rural America.

She also represents a new generation of leadership. Scott is 79, Costa is 72.