Cranberry-Almond Christmas Cake | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. granulated sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

3/4 c. unsalted butter, room temperature

1 tsp. pure almond extract

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 c. all-purpose flour

1 12-oz. bag cranberries

1 c. sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter a 9 x 13-inch baking pan and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar and eggs for 5 minutes with an electric mixer on medium.

The volume of the mixture will increase by almost half and will be thickened.

Do not skip this step.

The eggs will work as the leavening the cake needs to rise.

Add butter and extracts and beat for 2 more minutes.

Slowly add flour and beat until combined.

Fold in cranberries.

Using a spatula, pour and smooth into prepared pan.

Sprinkle almonds over the top.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.