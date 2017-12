Cranberry Bars | Ethel Williams – Papillion, Neb.

1/2 c. butter, softened

1/2 c. white sugar

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 eggs

1 c. flour

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. dried cranberries

1 c. fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 c. white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Blend butter with white and brown sugar, then beat in eggs.

Add vanilla and stir in rest of ingredients.

Spread evenly over a 9 x 9 pan sprayed with cooking oil.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until tops of bars are golden brown.