Cranberry Mold | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1/2 c. water

1 package raspberry gelatin

1 can jellied cranberry sauce

1 2/3 c. cranberry juice cocktail

3 sliced bananas

2/3 c. walnuts, chopped

Bring water to a boil.

Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.

Fold in cranberry sauce; cook until sauce is melted.

Stir in cranberry juice.

Refrigerate until slightly thickened.

Fold in banana slices and walnuts.

Pour mixture into four-cup mold.

Keep refrigerated.