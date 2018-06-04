 Cranberry Mold | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Cranberry Mold | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1/2 c. water
1 package raspberry gelatin
1 can jellied cranberry sauce
1 2/3 c. cranberry juice cocktail
3 sliced bananas
2/3 c. walnuts, chopped

Bring water to a boil.
Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.
Fold in cranberry sauce; cook until sauce is melted.
Stir in cranberry juice.
Refrigerate until slightly thickened.
Fold in banana slices and walnuts.
Pour mixture into four-cup mold.
Keep refrigerated.