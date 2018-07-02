 Cranberry-Pineapple Relish | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

20-oz. can crushed pineapple in its own juice
2 12-oz. packages cranberries
1 1/4 c. sugar
1 c. chopped walnuts
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp. ground cloves

Drain pineapple thoroughly in sieve set over large measuring cup.
Add enough water to juices in cup to measure 2 cups liquid.
Place liquid in large non-aluminum saucepan; add cranberries and sugar,
Stir over high heat until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a boil.
Continue to boil until most berries burst and mixture is thick, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes.
Remove from heat; mix in drained pineapple, walnuts, lemon juice and cloves.
Transfer to bowl and refrigerate uncovered until cold, about 2 hours.