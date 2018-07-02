Cranberry-Pineapple Relish | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

20-oz. can crushed pineapple in its own juice

2 12-oz. packages cranberries

1 1/4 c. sugar

1 c. chopped walnuts

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

Drain pineapple thoroughly in sieve set over large measuring cup.

Add enough water to juices in cup to measure 2 cups liquid.

Place liquid in large non-aluminum saucepan; add cranberries and sugar,

Stir over high heat until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a boil.

Continue to boil until most berries burst and mixture is thick, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat; mix in drained pineapple, walnuts, lemon juice and cloves.

Transfer to bowl and refrigerate uncovered until cold, about 2 hours.