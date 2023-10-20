Crawford Cattle Call to be held Nov. 4

In the pen show, cattle are supposed to show off in their “work clothes.” Photo by Maria Tibbetts

CattleCall

The cows are coming to town for the 10th Annual Crawford Cattle Call, Saturday, Nov. 4 in Crawford, Neb. Cattle producers will bring their cattle downtown for a pen show, and everyone is welcome to be part of the many activities planned.

Samantha Dyer, the event organizer, said the 10th anniversary celebration is going to be the biggest event yet.

In the pen show, cattle are supposed to show off in their “work clothes.” The cattle cannot be washed or clipped. They represent the producers’ working cattle, and are judged on conformation and consistency across the three animals entered in the show.

In the pen show, cattle are supposed to show off in their “work clothes.” Photo by Maria Tibbetts CattleCall

In addition to the cattle show the public is invited to participate in livestock judging, with both youth and adult divisions, a cornhole tournament, stagecoach rides, a cookie contest, a photo contest, live music and more. A variety of food and commercial vendors for all interests will be available, providing an opportunity to get some hometown Christmas shopping done early.

“Cattle producers work hard to raise high-quality cattle responsibly, and we depend on our small towns to do that, from the schools to the feed store, the coffee shop to the gas station. This is a great opportunity for us all to get together and have some fun and start some conversations about what we do and why we do it,” Dyer said.

For more information follow Crawford Cattle Call on Facebook or check out https://crawfordcattlecall.weebly.com to register for the pen show.