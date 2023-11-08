Crawford, Davis release Ag Labor Working Group interim report

Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Don Davis, D-N.C., co-chairs of the House Agriculture Committee-appointed Ag Labor Working Group, on Tuesday released its interim report on the issues facing agricultural labor and the H-2A visa program.

“Based on the information available, it is becoming clear that our agricultural visa policies are in desperate need of reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Davis and the rest of the working group to develop a final report with commonsense, bipartisan solutions,” said Crawford.

Davis noted that the working group held a series of sessions that are summarized in the report. “There is room for Congress to update the H-2A program so our food system can continue to operate and feed and clothe the American people. I look forward to more work with Co-Chairman Crawford and the other members of the working group in crafting a final report that brings forward bipartisan solutions.”

“Given the high costs and regulatory complexities of the H-2A program, farmers use it as a last resort. As outlined in this report, there are barriers to utilizing the H-2A program. Despite its shortfalls, the H-2A program is still an integral part of the agricultural workforce when domestic workers are unavailable,” the conclusion of the report said.

John Hollay, director of U.S. government relations for the International Fresh Produce Association, said, “IFPA is heartened by the release of the bipartisan House Agriculture Committee’s Agriculture Labor Working Group interim report. IFPA worked closely with the working group to identify key challenges within the H-2A program and reforms Congress must consider. In particular, we emphasized how onerous DOL and DHS regulations are shaping the future of the program, to the detriment of growers and our industry in large part because Congress has not yet acted. As noted in the report, we need congressional action on labor priorities, otherwise farmers risk losing their farms.”