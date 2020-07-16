Crawford leads Republicans to urge support for PPE, ethanol-based hand sanitizer

Rep. Rick. Crawford, R-Ark., a self-declared candidate for the highest position on the House Agriculture Committee in the next Congress, has led a group of House Republicans to urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., to support domestic production of personal protective equipment and help the ethanol industry produce hand sanitizer.

“I commend the Trump administration for working diligently to help our nation’s agriculture producers; however, they cannot do it alone,” Crawford said in a news release.

“Congress can enact reforms that simultaneously assist our farmers in their search for new markets and decrease our dependence on other nations for critical medical supplies, like hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment,” Crawford said.

“The Communist Party of China continues to show they are dishonest and malicious, and there is no need to rely on them when we have the raw materials available at home. Now, more than ever, we understand that agriculture security is national security, and we must prioritize policies to that effect.”