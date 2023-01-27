Crawford Livestock Market hosts auctioneer championship

Crawford Livestock Market hosted contestants from all over the nation in the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship. Photo courtesy Crawford Livestock Market

Auctioneer-RFP-013023

On Friday, Jan. 20, Crawford Livestock Market in Crawford, Neb., hosted 23 contestants from all over the nation in the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship. The last time it was in Nebraska was five years ago. So Crawford Livestock was excited for the opportunity to host. The auctioneers sold over 4,200 head of quality feeder cattle.

Each contestant had the opportunity to sell eight drafts of cattle, in the live auction setting. They were judged by five men all in the livestock or auction business. Those men were; Jason Santomasa, Sterling Colo., Doug Deterlie, Faith, S.D., Dan Clark, Winner, S.D., Michael Schmidt, Torrington, Wyo., and Doug Jaggers, Rushville, Neb. The auctioneers were judged on specific criteria such as opening, market value, taking bids, appearance, poise, salesmanship and chant.

After all 23 contestants were scored, we moved into the finals where the top 10 were allowed to sell 10 drafts of cattle. The top 10 contestants were: Tristan Hunter, Brandon McLagan , Sixto Paiz, Seth Schneider , Casper Corfield, Aaron Schwartz, Brad Veurink, Ed Leist, Troy Robinett and Scott Twardowski. All of the contestants were top notch.

The Champion of the Year was Sixto Paiz, Portales N.M., Reserve Champion Brandon McLagan, Elmer Mo., and Runner Up and Rookie of the year was Tyler Bell, Anderson,Texas.

Crawford Livestock had a full house of consignors, buyers, contestants and friends, and were so thankful to have them all.