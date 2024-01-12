Three-year-old Karson Clements of Colorado patiently waited for his turn to show inside the NWSS' historic Stadium Arena during the Mini Hereford show on the first day of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver.

First weekend of 2024 NWSS packed with both events and visitors

The first weekend of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver saw a jam-packed schedule to entice crowds to kick off the historic event with a bang. From sold-out staples like the RAM Freestyle Reining competition and Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza to brand new events like the Western Performance Horse Showdown, NWSS organizers rearranged the typical schedule to start things off on the right foot. With near record crowds showing up for the first two days of the 118th stock show, there were no missteps in sight.

“This has been a tremendous first two days,” said NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews when asked his thoughts on Sunday evening. “All the livestock that have moved into the yards. I mean, our pens are stuffed out there and they will be all the way through the middle of next week. So, this has been a tremendous first few days. It felt pretty crowded in there.”

With opening attendance numbers of 58,164 on Saturday and 49,477 on Sunday, 2024’s opening salvo fell just 2,779 short of 2023’s record. As a result, NWSS officials liked what they saw.

“It is awesome,” said NWSS Horse Show Manager Kendra McConnell about the quantity of big events coordinated and held over the opening weekend just from the equine side of things and the responding enthusiasm from the public. “It is a huge weekend. Crazy, but huge.”

You could find elite level equestrians throughout the first weekend of the 2024 NWSS. In this image, world famous horse trainer Dan James entertains a Saturday night rodeo crowd as he gets Applejack dancing as it skips in time with music and a training crop while the Aussie horseman jumps back and forth in opposite beat with the horse. Stockshow2

Randy Wingate of Big Bubba’s BBQ in the outdoor food court readies turkey legs, ribs and even bacon-wrapped hotdogs for the expected crush of people on the first Saturday of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. “I have been coming to the stock show for about 20 years,” said Wingate. “I Love it. Good people.” Stockshow3

Utah bull rider Jate Frost (related to Lane Frost) put on a show on Saturday night with this 84-point bull ride to advance to the head-to-head round and more money in the popular CO vs the World Rodeo at the 2024 National Western Stock Show. The team format rodeo pays out $90,000 over three performances during the first Saturday at the historic venue. Stockshow4

Matt Koch (from Haythorn Land & Cattle) and his horse MPH Voodoo Badger waded in to sort out the correct-numbered calf during the Cut & Brand event in the popular Invitational Ranch Rodeo held on the first day of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. 2024’s NWSS ranch rodeo was won by the Jolly Ranch from Colorado. Stockshow5

Miss Rodeo Colorado 2024, Georgia Strimenos, officially received the crown from Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023 and then took her very first lap around the NWSS rodeo arena to officially kick off her rein to represent all the rodeos in the state of Colorado for 2024. Stockshow6

Winners of the NWSS’ inaugural “Western Performance Horse Showdown” on Saturday Jan. 6, 2024 are Team Red, left to right, JD Yates for Steer Stopping, Naomi Bancroft for Cow Horse, and Gabe Garrison for Reining. The trio beat out four other teams for the honor of taking the first ever title and splitting the first place money of $5,100 at the historic venue. Stockshow7

There weren’t just rodeo cowboys in attendance on the first weekend of the 2024 NWSS in Denver. Cowboys from working ranches in five different states waited for their turns inside the Events Center arena during the well-attended Invitational Ranch Rodeo on Saturday January 6. Stockshow8

Texas saddle bronc roder Wyatt Casper is introduced to the sold-out crowd with fog and laser lights at the start of Saturday night’s championship round of rodeo on Jan. 6) at the 2024 CO vs The World Rodeo at the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver. Casper went on to win the 2024 saddle bronc title and become the first competitor to three-peat in the high-profile NWSS team format rodeo. Stockshow9

It was a happy moment for Cookie Lane of Silverthorne, Colo., as she received the biggest roar of the day from the enthusiastic rodeo crowd filling the Denver Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 6. Cookie notched the high total with a winning 91-point score on a sheep she gripped all the way across the big arena during the mutton busting competition on the first weekend of the 2024 National Western Stock Show. Stockshow10

The newest crop in the future of ag took part in the PeeWee Showmanship Class on the first Saturday of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 6. Stockshow11

A group of Herefords heads back to the barns during the first weekend of the 2024 stock show on a main pedestrian alley lined with NWSS expansion construction on their right and the renovated train tracks on the left. One of the best things about visiting the historic NWSS is the general public’s ability to see and experience livestock heading back and forth between barns and auction/show arenas. Stockshow12

Kim Schulze (Larkspur, Colo.) took home the barrel racing title at the 2024 CO vs The World Rodeo on the first Saturday of the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 6. Winning the popular team-format rodeo on the first day of the stock show earned Schulze $9,575 for her three runs in one day. Stockshow13

The temporary alleys in the 2-year-old HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center bustled with activity as Youth Division participants readied their cattle for time in the ring during the National Aberdeen Show at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver on Sunday, Jan. 7. Stockshow14

Kim Self of Eaton, Colo., preps her 9-month-old Babydoll Southdown sheep for showing on the first Saturday of the 2024 national Western Stock Show in Denver. “This is our first year, here,” said Self about showing at the NWSS. “It’s great.” Stockshow15

Big crowds once again filled the National Western Stock Show grounds over the first weekend of the 2024 show. While 2024’s first weekend numbers fell just over 2,000 visitors short of 2023’s record-setting numbers, NWSS officials remained pleased with what they saw. “This has been a tremendous first few days,” said NWSS President Paul Andrews. “I am pretty certain (the first weekend results) will be in the top two, all time.” Stockshow16