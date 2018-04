Cream Cheese Sopapillas | L.G. Vernon – Cheyenne, Wyo.

2 8-oz. cans refrigerated crescent rolls

2 8-oz. packages cream cheese

1 c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla emulsion

1/2 c. butter, melted

1/4 c. white sugar

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Open and unroll one can of rolls.

Carefully press the sheet of dough into the 9 x 13-inch pan.

Use your fingers to press along each seam in the dough, to seal them.

In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth and creamy.

Spoon onto the dough in the pan, spreading with back of spoon to cover and level.

Unroll the second can of rolls onto the counter top.

Gently press to seal the seams, then lift the dough and place it over the cream cheese mixture in the pan.

Pour the melted butter over the dough.

Combine the remaining sugars and cinnamon; sprinkle over margarine.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until top is golden and crusty.