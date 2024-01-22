Cream rises to the top at NWSS Rodeo Championship Finals

Brody Cress tied his own saddle bronc riding record at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo during Sunday’s Championship Finals. His 91-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R Watson’s Ed Bishop earned him the title and $5,472. NWSS photo by Greg Westfall, CbarC photography

DENVER — The 118th edition of the National Western Stock Show came to a close on Sunday, Jan. 21 and a highlight of the day’s events was definitely the championship finals of the rodeo.

It took 19 performances to determine who the players would be for the titles. Contestants competed in brackets, advanced to Semi-Finals and then the Final round. With 12 of rodeo’s best in each event, it was a great day for rodeo fans in the Denver Coliseum as well as those watching the competition on The Cowboy Channel.

Garrett Shadbolt, a bareback rider from Merriman, Neb., has had success nearly every time he has entered this rodeo. He has risen to the top twice winning titles in 2023 and 2024. This year, he rode Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Dream Machine for 86.5 to win the championship. His earnings on Sunday along with earnings from preliminary competition saw him adding $12,183 to his checking account.

To keep the excitement going at the rough stock end of the arena, Brody Cress, from Hillsdale, Wyo., matched his own arena record of 91 points. He shared that with other saddle bronc riders in 2020 and now adds his name to that list again. Cress rodeo Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R Watson’s Ed Bishop and earned a total of $11,147.

The bulls have had the edge over bull riders throughout the competition and that also held true on Sunday. T Parker from Winnie, Texas, was the only man to make it to 8 seconds so he got all the money. He rode Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Bull Dirty Mike for 83 points to earn $16,003.

There was a tie in the barrel racing with four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel, from Cotulla, Texas, and Halyn Lide from China Spring, Texas, both stopping the clock in 14.73 seconds. Kinsel won more money in preliminary rounds so collected a total of $11,086. Lide’s total was just under $5,000.

Other winners were Tyler Pearson from Atoka, Okla., in steer wrestling, 3.3 seconds; Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., team roping, 4.0 seconds; and Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, tie-down roping, 7.3 seconds.

This year’s National Western was among the top 10 highest attended in the event’s 118-year history.

2024 National Western Stock Show Rodeo Champions

Bareback Riding – Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., $12,183

Steer Wrestling – Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., $7,996

Team Roping – Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $7,489 each

Saddle Bronc Riding – Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., $11,148

Tie-Down Roping – Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, $7,435

Barrel Racing – (tie) Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $11,086, and Halyn Lide, China Springs, Texas, $7,198

Bull Riding – T Parker, Winnie, Texas, $16,003