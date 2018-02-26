Creamy Asparagus and Pancetta Penne | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. butter, softened

1 tsp. olive oil

2 oz. chopped pancetta

1 package sliced cremini mushrooms

1/4 c. white wine

1 tsp. salt, divided

4 c. unsalted chicken stock

3 c. low-fat milk, divided

12 oz. whole wheat Penne, uncooked

1 bay leaf

1 c. frozen green peas

12 oz. asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1 tsp. grated lemon rind

3/4 tsp. black pepper

Combine flour and butter in a bowl until paste forms.

Place a large high-sided saute pan over medium-high heat.

Add oil to pan; swirl to coat.

Add pancetta and cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add mushrooms; saute 5 minutes or until browned and liquid evaporates.

Add wine; cook 2 minutes or until liquid is absorbed, stirring to loosen browned bits.

Stir in 1/4 tsp. salt and transfer mixture to a plate.

Add stock, 2 c. milk, penne and bay leaf to pan; bring to a boil.

Cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in peas, asparagus and 1/2 tsp. salt; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Stir in remaining salt, milk and thyme; cook 2 minutes.

Add butter-flour paste, in pieces, stirring constantly to combine and thicken.

Remove from heat; stir in mushroom mixture, parsley, rind and black pepper.