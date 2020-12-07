Creamy Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

2 pounds fresh broccoli, coarsely chopped

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

½ cup water

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 (14 ounce) can evaporated milk, divided

salt to taste

1 cup cubed sharp Cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs, or to taste

1 tablespoon butter, or to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×12-inch baking dish.

Place broccoli and onion into a saucepan, pour in water, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until broccoli turns bright green and starts to become tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Whisk flour and 1/4 cup evaporated milk together in a bowl until smooth. Stir remaining evaporated milk and salt into broccoli.

Gently stir flour mixture into broccoli mixture and bring to a simmer; cook until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in sharp Cheddar cheese, mixing until cheese has melted into the sauce.

Cook and stir bread crumbs with butter in a small skillet over medium heat until butter has melted and crumbs begin to give a toasted fragrance, 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Transfer broccoli mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle crumbs atop casserole.

Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and browned, about 30 minutes.