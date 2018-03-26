 Creole Tomato Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

3 ripe tomatoes, cut into quarter-inch-thick slices
1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings.
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. thinly sliced fresh mint
2 tsp. chopped fresh chives
4 tsp. olive oil
4 tsp. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. minced fresh garlic

To prepare salad, alternate tomato and onion slices on a platter.
Sprinkle with salt and top with mint and chives.
To prepare vinaigrette, combine vinegar, mustard and garlic in a jar.
Cover tightly; shake vigorously.
Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and serve at room temperature.