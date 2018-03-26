Creole Tomato Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3 ripe tomatoes, cut into quarter-inch-thick slices

1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings.

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. thinly sliced fresh mint

2 tsp. chopped fresh chives

4 tsp. olive oil

4 tsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. minced fresh garlic

To prepare salad, alternate tomato and onion slices on a platter.

Sprinkle with salt and top with mint and chives.

To prepare vinaigrette, combine vinegar, mustard and garlic in a jar.

Cover tightly; shake vigorously.

Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and serve at room temperature.