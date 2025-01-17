Cress hoping for repeat success at NWSS Rodeo

Last year’s National Western Stock Show saddle bronc riding champion Brody Cress is hoping for another title in the Denver Coliseum. Cress from Hillsdale, Wyo., scored 84 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Fancy Frank at the first performance of the rodeo, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

DENVER — Thursday night at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo saw high scores and fast times in the Denver Coliseum.

The action has been ongoing in the Denver Coliseum with various events. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association got underway Thursday night and will continue through the show’s end on Jan. 26.

Among those high scores was an 84-point effort aboard The Cervi Brothers’ horse named Fancy Frank by Brody Cress. Cress from Hillsdale, Wyo., gave his 2024 season a jumpstart here earning nearly $11,000. He will ride here again on Friday afternoon and be hoping to be among the three competitors with the highest total on two rides who advance out of Bracket 1 to the semi-finals. Cress has qualified for rodeo’s championships, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo eight times. He is hoping to keep that streak going and a win here would help him in that quest.

Right behind Cress was Statler Wright who won just under $10,000 last Saturday in the Denver Coliseum at Colorado Vs The World. Wright, of the famed family of saddle bronc riders scored 82.5 points and is also looking good to advance to the semi-finals on Jan. 25.

The barrel racing was fast with three runs under 15 seconds. The fastest of those belongs to Colorado’s own, Kelly Yates who stopped the clock in 14.81 seconds. She was followed by Oceanne Veilleux, from Commerce, Texas, with a 14.86 and Jennifer Sharp of Richards, Texas, with a 14.96.

In the tie down roping, Tyler Milligan from Pawhuska, Okla., was at the top of the leaderboard with an 8.3 second run. He was followed by Brody Stallard from Fort Sumner, N.M., who had an 8.6.

All of the contestants who were in Denver Thursday night will compete again on Friday afternoon at 1:30. A new set will be here at 8 p.m. for round one of Bracket 2.

The following are results from the first performance of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bracket 1 – Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Merry Berry. 2, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 83. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 81.5. 4, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 80.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., and Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, La., 3.9 seconds each. 3, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.8. 4, (tie) Sam Daly, Tryon, Neb., and Gage Davis, Cody, Nev., 5.0.

Team Roping: 1, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta and Landen Glenn, McAlester, Okla., 4.7 seconds. 2, Quinton Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Derrick Crawford, Lebanon, Tenn., 11.9. 3, Jr. Dees, Orange, Texas, and JC Flake, Milsap, Texas, 13.6. 4, David McCallister, Bosque Farms, N.M., and Brandon Baca, Las Vegas, NM, 6.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyoming, 84 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Fancy Frank. 2, Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 82.5. 3, K’s Thomson, Lundbreck, Alberta, 79.5. 4, Talon Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 78.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 8.3 seconds. 2, Brody Stallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 8.6. 3, Chet Weitz, London, Texas, 9.1. 4, Chisum Allen, Menard, Texas, 9.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colorado, 14.81 seconds. 2, Oceane Veilleux, Commerce, Texas, 14.86. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Richards, Texas, 14.96. 4, Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont.,, 15.07.

Bull Riding: 1, Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., 84.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Centerfold. 2, Scott Wells, Goondiwindi, Queensland, Australia, 83.5. 3, Jacob Carige, Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia, 81. 4, Sam Southern, Weengallon, Queensland, Australia, 75.5.