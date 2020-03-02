Crop insurance deadline nears in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. — USDA’s Risk Management Agency reminds producers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming that the final date to purchase or make changes to crop insurance on spring-planted crops in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming is March 15. Farmers also need to notify their agent if they have planted winter wheat in a county with only spring wheat coverage by this date.

Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies.

Producers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2020 crop year. Agents can help producers determine what policy works best for their operation and review existing coverage to ensure the policy meets their needs.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Producers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at http://www.rma.usda.gov.