Crop insurance workshop Nov. 4 in Grand Island

Nebraska Extension and the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host the 2025 Crop Insurance Workshop for agribusiness professionals and producers, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension and the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host the 2025 Crop Insurance Workshop for agribusiness professionals and producers, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

The workshop will feature updates on the farm bill, a market outlook and presentations on climate trends, trade and tariffs, farm finances and the latest from the USDA Risk Management Agency. Speakers include University of Nebraska-Lincoln agricultural economists Anastasia Meyer, Cory Walters and Lia Nogueira; Flint Corliss of Nebraska Farm Business, Inc.; meteorologist Don Day Jr. of DayWeather, Inc.; and a representative from the Risk Management Agency.

The workshop is designed for crop insurance agents, farmers and ranchers, lenders, commodity brokers, professional farm managers, crop consultants, grain merchandisers and financial advisers who want to strengthen their risk management strategies and better advise clients.

“Crop insurance and related risk management tools remain critical to the financial resilience of Nebraska farms and ranches,” said Cory Walters, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Nebraska. “This workshop provides the latest information that producers and their advisers need to make informed decisions.”

Registration is $110 per person if completed by Oct. 30 and $130 after. A 50% refund is available if canceled at least five days prior to the workshop. Continuing education credits have been applied for in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. To register, visit cropinsure.unl.edu. For questions, contact Cory Walters at (402) 472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu .