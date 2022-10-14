Crop judging scholars named

CURTIS, Neb. — Four sophomores attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis have received $500 scholarships as team members of the NCTA Crop Judging Team.

The scholarships are sponsored by Ag Valley Co-op, a cooperative which has supported the NCTA Aggies and the agronomy program of Professor Brad Ramsdale for several years.

The students are Gavin Tremblay, Hoxie, Kan.; Codi LaBorde, Milliken, Colo.; Nolan Buss, Stockton, Kan.; and Garrett Thielen, Dorrance, Kan. Their coach and agronomy professor is Ramsdale.

Kirk Nielson, Ag Valley Coop agronomy manager, far left, presents scholarships to NCTA students Gavin Tremblay, Hoxie, Kan.; Codi LaBorde, Milliken, Colo.; Nolan Buss, Stockton, Kan.; and Garrett Thielen, Dorrance, Kan.; with NCTA Agronomy Professor Brad Ramsdale. Courtesy photo

The four participated last year as freshmen and returned this fall to serve as leaders of the team.

“I have these four students and six first-year students on the 2022-23 team,” said Ramsdale. The Crops Contest season includes two regional contests during the spring semester and the NACTA sponsored national competition at Modesto Junior College on April 13.

Crop judging is an academic program for students majoring in agronomy or diversified agriculture. It provides an excellent complement to the required agronomy curriculum, Ramsdale said.

NCTA has been a leader among two-year colleges since Ramsdale founded the program in 2010.

“Ag Valley is proud to support the next generation of agriculturalists in educational endeavors,” said Jeff Krejdl, general manager of Ag Valley Co-op. “We are proud to make a commitment to the Crops Judging Team at NCTA to further their educations.”

The Aggies received a scholarship check and backpack during a presentation Sept. 1 at an Ag Valley Co-op field day at North Platte.

The company currently employs one Aggie student and will attend the NCTA Career Fair on Nov. 3 to visit with potential interns and new recruits.

“Ag Valley Co-op is supportive of NCTA students and our agronomy programs such as this summer’s Agronomy Youth Field Day at NCTA,” said Ramsdale. “We appreciate the scholarships and employment opportunities for Aggie graduates.”