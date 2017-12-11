Crop Production Clinic Jan. 10 in Gering, Neb., kicks off statewide series

Crop Production Clinics at Gering and other locations across Nebraska in January 2018 sponsored by Nebraska Extension will provide valuable information to help crop producers and agribusiness professionals improve their profitability and sustainability.

The clinics are also an opportunity for pesticide applicators to renew their licenses in several categories, including commercial and noncommercial ag plant (01) and demonstration/research (D/R). Private pesticide applicators also can renew their licenses. Extension Educator Gary Stone strongly recommends that anyone who needs to renew a pesticide applicator license take advantage of this early opportunity to do so.

The Gering clinic is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St. Other dates and locations: Jan. 11 at North Platte; Jan. 15 and 16 at Norfolk; Jan. 18 at Lincoln; and Jan. 24 and 25 at Kearney.

The clinic starts at 8:45 a.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. On-line pre-registration is strongly encouraged at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes a noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

Certified crop advisors may earn up to 6 credits in the following categories: Integrated pest management (6), crop production (2), nutrient management (1), water management (1), and professional development (2). Certified Crop Advisors are required to bring their CCA number to apply for CEU credits.

The Crop Production Clinics will feature presentations from extension specialists and educators on soil fertility; soil, water, and irrigation management; crop production; ag business management and policy; pesticide safety; and disease, insect, and weed resistance management. Program topics are tailored to meet the needs of cropping systems in different parts of the state, and vary by location.

For more information, contact Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist, at (402) 472-1534 or amit.jhala@unl.edu.