Crop Production Roadshow is coming to Nebraska

Nebraska Extension is hosting a "Crop Production Roadshow" in February 2018. The Roadshow is a series of meetings across the west central region of Nebraska to discuss production issues and research updates for our area. Extension educators and specialists will present brief updates on a number of different topics including, How do you Successfully Measure Soil Health, Moving the Farm/Business Forward, Managing Rootworms, Western Bean Cutworm, and Spidermites, "Field Peas, UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) Farm Management Competition and Managing Herbicide Resistant Palmer Amaranth.

This educational program is open to the public. Six separate meetings will be held across west central Nebraska this upcoming winter. The Red Willow County meeting will take place Feb. 1 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (CST) at Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building McCook, Neb. RSVP by contacting the Red Willow County Extension office at (308) 345-3390.