Crop report alarms corn growers, ethanol industry

The Crop Production report issued today by the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) that forecasted corn production up from 2024 and soybean production down from last year has alarmed both the National Corn Growers Association and the Renewable Fuels Association.

Corn production is up 13% from last year, forecast at 16.7 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 2% from 2024, forecast at 4.29 billion bushels.

Average corn yield is forecast at a record-high 188.8 bushels per acre, up 9.5 bushels from last year. NASS also forecasts record-high yields in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. As of Aug. 3, 73% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 6 percentage points above the same time last year.

NASS interviewed approximately 14,900 producers across the country in preparation for this report. NASS is now gearing up to conduct its September Agricultural Survey, which will collect final acreage, yield, and production information for wheat, barley, oats, and rye as well as grains and oilseeds stored on farms across the nation. That survey will take place during the first two weeks of September.

NCGA said it is “intensifying” its calls on Congress “to pass pending E15 legislation that will allow for year-round consumer access to higher blends of ethanol and for the Trump administration to quickly broker deals that will open new foreign markets for corn.”

“My family survived the 1980s farm crisis,” said NCGA President Kenneth Hartman. “I don’t want my daughter to be talking about the 2020’s farm crisis in 40 years. The situation is dire, and new market demand is the only way we are going to dig out of this.”

“Alarm bells are ringing across rural America following today’s USDA report, and they should be ringing in the halls of Congress,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The best way to boost demand for U.S. crops is to truly unleash American ethanol and open the market to higher blends.”