TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 12/14/2020

Location: Bertrand, NE

Auctioneer: Charly Cummings; Joel Birdwell

Averages

223 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,271

391 Commercial Red Angus bred heifers averaged $1,873

1 Ranch Broke Horse averaged $6,600

Comments

It was a crisp, over-cast day in the hills south of Bertrand, Neb., at Cross Diamond Cattle Company headquarters for the 15th annual sale on Dec. 14, 2020. The feeling of Christmas was in the air with snow on the ground, fresh cut greenery, and an outstanding selection of Red Angus cattle in the pens. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed a large crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 13 states. A strong offering of Red Angus bulls and females sold in volume from an operation known for strong maternal genetics and elite customer service.

A large crowd of commercial cattlemen gathered to seek Cross Diamond Red Angus genetics. Photo by Drew Feller



High sellers:

Lot 1- Crs Diamnd Groundwork 934, a Crs Diamnd Landslide 514 son, from an HLH Cody 1251 cow, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb. for $27,000.

Lot 4- Crs Diamnd Vocation 9019, an SR Colt’s Mission D432 son from a Feddes Packer Z157 daughter, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb. for $20,000.

Lot 5- CAB Rebourne 967, a 5L Bourne 117-48A son from a Messmer Packer daughter, from the Triangle Y herd, sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill., for $19,500.

Lot 2- Crs Diamnd Clockwork 9199, a Crs Diamnd Landslide 4061 son from a Drover 0308X daughter sold to Gilroy Land & Cattle, Alliance, Neb. for $16,000.

Lot 39- Crs Diamnd Vocation 9012, a SR Colt’s Mission D432 son from a Buf Crk Medallion N328 daughter sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $15,000.

Lot 65, Right On Bourne 9023, a 5L Bourne 117-48A son from a Crs Diamnd Luster 065 daughter sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $15,000.

Lot 14, Crs Diamnd Rebourne 9073 , a a 5L Bourne 117-48A son from a Poke NebP707 9116 1064 daughter sold to Loonan Stock Farm, Corning, Iowa for $14,000.