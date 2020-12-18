CSA marks 50th year with awards, reports and elections

Colorado Simmental Association held its 50th annual meeting in a virtual format. Award winners were recognized, and business completed in the milestone celebration, held on Zoom.

Dr. Wade Shafer, American Simmental Association’s executive vice-president, and Terry Fankhauser, Colorado Cattlemen’s executive vice-president, both gave updates and fielded questions from members.

The CSA membership re-elected Ron Mari of Holyoke to a three-year director term, and CSA’s officer team was retained. For 2021, they are: Jay Hill of Sterling, president; Mitchell Jergensen of Ramah, vice-president; and Susan Russell of Sugar City, secretary/treasurer. Russell, and Paul and Nia Hill of Nunn were elected as junior advisors. Rounding out the board are Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins, Mick Meiklejohn of Collbran and Jolynn Midcap of Wray.

In the Colorado Junior Simmental annual meeting, also held virtually Nov. 21, Brandyn Hill was elected president, making the associations with a father-son duo at the helm. McKellen Rains of Oakley, Kan., and Bradie Midcap of Wray were elected vice-president and secretary, respectively.

CSA’s highlight was the bestowing of three Pioneer Awards. This CSA award recognizes long-term leadership from our Simmental founders, whose foresight blazed the trail for the association.

• Gary Bogott operates Saint Vrain Simmental, headquartered in Niwot. Bogott was a CSA director plus he served as CSA president in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He was president when CSA hosted the 2001 American Junior Simmental National Classic in Fort Collins. CSA was fortunate to have Bogott’s construction background, as the Junior Nationals facility had limited electrical capability and Bogott and his crew stepped up to complete the task before hundreds of exhibitors arrived.

• McCormick & Sons was recognized. The McCormick family was a founding charter member of CSA and M.C. “Chuck” McCormick of Holly was the very first CSA president. While McCormick and his sons Dick and Junior are deceased, McCormick’s four grandchildren accepted the award during CSA’s 50th annual meeting.

• James O’Neal Jr. also was a founding charter member at the 1970 meeting. He was an early adopter of SimGenetics and O’Neal was elected CSA’s first secretary. O’Neal had a long career with ABS plus promoted Simmental genetics through his ranch at Fruita.

Hill said all three ranching operations had a strong voice for Simmental, and custom-made cowhide awards were sent. Hill announced several other award winners. They included:

• CSA Youth Herd Builder grant went to Colbie Bruna, a Cheraw Elementary School student. This CSA program is in its inaugural year and provides funds for him to purchase a SimGenetics female from a CSA member. Colbie used the $1,500 boost from CSA to purchase a heifer from Baty Livestock of Loveland.

• CSA Youth Education grant went to Sydney Baty, who is finishing her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science Production at Texas Tech. In addition to her classes, she is a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, a national leadership and honors organization, and on the Texas Tech livestock judging team.

• County fair winners who showed the grand champion at their respective county fairs, with the female Simmental or SimGenetics, received embroidered gifts. They were Colby Bruna, Bradie Midcap and John Woodward.