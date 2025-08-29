CSF sale and livestock exhibitors support one of their own

The 2025 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair raised more than $508,000 in the auction of 102 animals raised and shown by youth exhibitors from across Colorado.

The 2025 Grand Champion Market Beef, raised by Jake King of Washington County, was purchased for $45,000 by the Sam Brown Family. The Kings are a family of champions: this was the second year in a row that King showed the winning steer. His sister Joslyn showed the Grand Champion Market Beef in 2021.

Jake King with his Grand Champion Market Steer and the Sam Brown family, who purchased the steer for $45,000. Photo courtesy CDA 2025-Grand-Champion-steer

It was also the first year World Champion Auctioneer John Korrey, who has sold the event for the past 27 years, had the opportunity to sell two of his grandchildren’s qualifying lambs, an event that left him both choked up and smiling.

SUPPORTERS AND MENTORS

Dominic Maldonado from Weld County, who sold his first place Black Face Medium Heavy market lamb, unexpectedly lost his father only four days before leaving for the state fair. His goal over the summer was to earn his first qualification to the junior market sale. Just days after the loss of his father, Maldonado won his class to qualify for the sale. With his friends rallying around Maldonado, he sold his lamb for $12,000. Fellow exhibitors, many of whom joined him in the sale ring, standing hand in hand behind him, donated portions of their own sale proceeds to him. Buyers also added on to his lamb proceeds in support of the exhibitor.

Dominic Maldonado was joined by friends and fellow exhibitors as he sold his lamb at the CSF sale. Screenshot courtesy Liveauctions.tv Maldonado 2

Not coming from a livestock background, Maldonado has been mentored and helped by livestock producers Justin Crego and Nick Eikenberg. Crego said Maldonado houses his lambs at the Eikenberg barn and said he has never had to confirm whether Maldonado has fed or completed his chores, because he said the young man is so dedicated and mature beyond his years. A straight A student, he is a junior at Platte Valley High School and one of his concerns was having to drop out to financially support his mother and younger brother.

Maldonado’s mentor Justin Crego established a fund to support Maldonado and his family until he graduates from Platte Valley High School. Screenshot courtesy Liveauctions.tv Screenshot-2025-08-28-101043

Crego said he won’t allow that to happen, and he established a trust account for Maldonado that has been funded by families involved in the livestock industry and businesses across the state. Crego won’t disclose the amount raised, but the goal is to provide for Maldonado until he graduates, and the fund isn’t quite there yet.

To contribute to the fund, checks may be sent to Dominic Maldonado, 7413 North Hwy. 1, Wellington, CO 80549.