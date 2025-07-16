CSPI, FMI urge FDA in opposite directions on front-of-pack labeling

The Center for Science in the Public Interest and FMI-The Food Industry Organization today urged the Food and Drug Administration to go in opposite directions on finishing its front-of-pack food labeling proposal.

A coalition of 28 prominent consumer, public health, and nutrition groups including CSPI and 12 academic researchers urged FDA to adopt a mandatory, interpretive front-of-package nutrition labeling system highlighting sugars, sodium and saturated fat, CSPI said in a news release.

The groups also called for FDA’s front-of-package labeling policy to include disclosures on the front of products containing non-nutritive sweeteners that explicitly state that these calorie-free additives used to impart sweetness to foods are not recommended for children.

The comments also called for FDA’s front-of-package labeling policy to apply to foods marketed for infants and toddlers, and for it to be accompanied by a robust consumer education campaign.

CSPI added, “The proposal is expected to face strong pushback from the food and beverage industry, who have pushed for a weaker system of voluntary ‘Facts Up Front’ labels. These labels, which are already found on food packages, do not help consumers interpret if a product is high in a nutrient. Scientific evidence shows that ‘High In’-style front-of-package labeling can lead to healthier consumer purchases, incentivize companies to produce healthier products, and prevent deaths from diet-related disease. Conversely, research shows the industry’s preferred labeling system has no effect on consumer behavior.”

“We’ve heard a lot of talk from this administration about the problem of the ultra-processed American diet,” said CSPI senior policy scientist Eva Greenthal. “It’s time to act on evidence-based solutions, and front-of-package labeling is one of the most impactful approaches we have to address overconsumption of harmful ultra-processed foods and improve our nation’s health.”

FMI Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher said the group’s comments “encourage FDA to reconsider its proposed rule on front-of-package labeling. As we have shared with the agency throughout the rulemaking process, the proposed rule is oversimplified and could lead to consumer confusion. The rule as written would also require a complete redesign of most packaged foods, imposing significant costs on American manufacturers and retailers without a proven added benefit to public health. Many packages already contain Facts Up Front nutrition labeling that was designed with the help of FDA more than a decade ago and meets FDA’s stated goals.”

Hatcher said FMI also urged the Health and Human Services Department and FDA to revise the Food Traceability Rule.

Hatcher said, “FMI strongly supports the work of HHS and FDA to identify and eliminate outdated or unnecessary regulations as part of a broader federal effort to reduce regulatory burdens and increase transparency. Deregulatory efforts will make it easier for the food industry to operate while at the same time ensure that food retailers, wholesalers and product suppliers are able to keep food costs as low as possible for consumers – a goal that both the Trump administration and the food industry support and prioritize.

“The Food Traceability Rule is one of the most complex, challenging regulations the industry has ever faced. While we appreciate the agency’s extension of the compliance timeline by 30 months, we also believe changes need to be made in a way that will improve the rule and the ability of companies to comply without negatively impacting food safety. Providing flexibilities on lot code tracing and exempting intracompany shipments will make the rule more workable for industry while still ensuring FDA is able to receive and utilize the data it is requesting to improve food safety.”