CSU black-eyed pea production webinar

The Colorado State University Crops Testing Program and CSU Extension are inviting producers to a black-eyed pea production webinar. This free webinar will be live online on Thursday March 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. This meeting will offer agronomic and research insights into this drought-tolerant and low water use crop.

CSU Water Resources Specialist Joel Schneekloth will talk about past, present and future research of this truly fascinating crop. Antisar Afkairin, CSU research scientist, will present an update on “Nodulation and phosphorous solubilization of different cowpea varieties.” Jianbing Ma, research scientist/Extension specialist at Arkansas Valley Research Center, will present on “Discovering the potential of cowpea for sustainable forage production in Colorado.” Lucas Haag, associate professor at Kansas State University, will give a research update and his perspectives on growing black-eyed peas for grain. CSU Crops Testing Program Research Agronomist Jason Webb will give Colorado perspectives and recommendations for producing this crop.

The Zoom meeting link is: https://zoom.us/j/95476871316 .