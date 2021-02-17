CSU Extension’s agriculture custom rates survey goes virtual

STERLING, Colo. — For over 30 years, Colorado State University Extension has conducted a survey of custom rates charged for various crop and livestock operations and lease arrangements in Colorado. Data is collected from agricultural producers, landowners and managers, lenders, agricultural consultants, machine operators, and Extension agents.

This year, for the first time, the custom rates survey will be available for producers and agribusiness owners to complete online. Participants can complete the survey from Feb. 14 to March 1, 2021.

The results of the annual survey inform Custom Rates in Colorado, one of the most widely used publications available from the CSU Agriculture and Business Management Team. The report provides valuable information needed to develop enterprise budgets, cash flows, operating loan limits, and investment decisions. Producers around the state use the report to better understand custom rates in order to make informed business decisions, budget accurately, and plan for the coming year.

“Agricultural lenders use the data as a lending criterion and information. The state of Colorado and county assessors use this survey results as one factor in determining assessed valuations of agricultural land and property tax rates,” said Brent Young, regional Extension specialist in agriculture and business management.

With over 55 years’ combined experience, the Extension Agriculture and Business Management Team is a valuable resource for the Colorado agriculture industry. In addition to the Custom Rates Report, the ABM Team helps farmers and ranchers in Colorado manage risk in their operations by providing group education and one-on-one coaching; developing resources to aid in decision making and planning; and researching critical aspects of agricultural risk.

The Colorado Custom Rates Survey can be found online at http://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bxheCwloelAq62y. For more information or to receive the survey link by email contact Brent Young at brent.young@colostate.edu.