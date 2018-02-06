CSU holding private pesticide recertification programs

Colorado State University Extension is hosting Private Pesticide Recertification sessions at various locations in northeast Colorado. Keep in mind that persons with expired pesticide licenses will need to re-take the pesticide license exam and the recertification classes offered will not work for expired licenses. Anyone who purchases restricted-use pesticides must have a private pesticide applicator license which is issued by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Private applicator license study guides and exams can be obtained either from the Colorado Department of Agriculture or some Extension offices. Once a license is received, it is active for three years before renewal is needed. Renewal can be achieved by either retaking the exam or attending a recertification meeting. These recertification meetings offer credits which can be substituted for retaking the exam. Licenses that expire prior to obtaining recertification credits will require re-taking the private pesticide exam.

Locations and times are as follows:

Feb. 20, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo.

Feb. 21, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Irrigation Research Farm, Yuma, Colo.

Feb. 21, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Washington County Extension office, Akron, Colo.

Feb. 22, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo.

Cost is $45 per person which includes all seven core credits. These credits will enable re-licensing without re-testing. Registration online can be accomplished at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the Colorado State University Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration at these locations is required.