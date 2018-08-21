CSU selects design partner for first building at the National Western Center

DENVER – Colorado State University announced that it has selected the team of Hord Coplan Macht and SmithGroup as the design team for the CSU Water Building at the National Western Center, the first building to break ground as part of the landmark redevelopment project.

"Our team was honored to have received an extremely qualified pool of more than 17 national firms interested in this important building," said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. "The partnership of Hord Coplan Macht and SmithGroup stood out as being able to deliver the creativity, connectivity, and experience needed to create a collaborative space for the university and our partners to take on the biggest issues facing our world today."

HCM and SmithGroup expressed that the distinctiveness of the CSU Water Building and the impact of what will happen within its walls, was significant to bringing forward a proposal.

"The CSU Water Building is an especially rare, aspirational, visible and globally relevant project that comes along maybe once in a generation. The design opportunity, especially related to water and energy is unique," said Mark Kranz, FAIA, design director of SmithGroupJJR. "All this coupled with CSU's aspirations for the project create a very special opportunity for innovation and long-lasting impact."

Jennifer Cordes, AIA, LEED AP, principal at HCM, agreed.

"Our team is very excited to be working with CSU on this transformative project at the National Western Center," she said. "The CSU Water Building is going to change how we think about water in the West and we are honored to have been selected."