CSU Spur, Ardent Mills collaborate to nurture next generation of food innovators

The work of the Food Innovation Center at Colorado State University’s Spur campus supports and nurtures a variety of evolving and iterative work from small startups to large corporations, navigating the journey of food from field to fork and making sure everyone has a seat at the table.

Thanks to a generous gift from Denver-based Ardent Mills , the premier flour-milling and grain-based ingredient company, the center can now expand that impact through the new Ardent Mills Teaching and Culinary Center.

“At Ardent Mills, we believe innovation can help shape the way the world eats for the better,” said Phoenix Dugger, senior manager of ESG at Ardent Mills. “Through this interdisciplinary approach with the CSU Spur campus and the Food Innovation Center, we aim to cultivate diverse talent and leadership, advance sustainable agriculture practices and uncover opportunities to enhance nutrition and food accessibility for communities across the country.”

“The vision of a multi-purpose teaching and culinary space at CSU Spur is brought to life by this support,” said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor for the Spur campus and special projects. “We know there is need for space and support for the development of new food products, but also need for cooking and nutrition classes, and this support will ensure that CSU Spur is meeting a wide range of needs, in both the business and local community.”

Kids take part in a cooking and food science lesson at the test kitchen within the Terra building’s Ardent Mills Teaching and Culinary Center. Courtesy photo Innovators-RFP-071723

SUSTAIN, SUPPORT, ENGAGE

Housed within the Spur campus’s Terra building, the Ardent Mills Teaching and Culinary Center is part of a strategic partnership that will focus on promoting the science of regenerative agriculture systems, agricultural literacy and career pathways, and innovation in food, nutrition, agribusiness and the food industry.

“This generous donation will go a long way toward supporting programming at Spur and helping to fulfill its goal of becoming a destination for lifelong learning,” Food Innovation Center Director Michael Gabel said.

In addition to providing funding for food, materials and equipment for many of Spur’s food innovation programs, Ardent Mills will also provide technical expertise and guidance to smaller entrepreneurs who are exploring new markets such as plant-based and gluten-free alternatives.

“Ardent Mills has an extensive portfolio of products and technical expertise which provides an incredible opportunity for our younger entrepreneurs looking to get into more niche markets or even more seasoned companies that are looking to diversify,” Gabel added.

The funding will also allow for the expansion of current programs such as Cam’s Ag Academy , and collaborations with groups such as the Boys and Girls Club and FFA, while providing engagement opportunities such as community kitchen space and culinary classes for both amateur and professional chefs.

“Thanks to Ardent Mills’ generous gift, we see infinite possibilities for programing in this space,” Gabel said. “It means more access to purchase ingredients, to hire instructors and to give us a chance to really open up more programing in that space for lifelong learners.”

“We are proud to recognize Ardent Mills for their generous support of our CSU community,” said Vice President for University Advancement Derek Dictson. “This meaningful partnership helps our teams to advance agriculture, innovation and nutrition, as well as other programs offered at CSU Spur, and for that, we are grateful.”